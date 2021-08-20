Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) CEO Acquires $47,500.00 in Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) CEO Richard A. Grafmyre acquired 2,000 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PWOD stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $165.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

