Pendle Market Capitalization Achieves $32.68 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. Pendle has a total market cap of $32.68 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pendle has traded 93.6% higher against the dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00001718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00057972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.47 or 0.00138973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00148591 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,537.67 or 0.99974145 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.41 or 0.00923601 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.56 or 0.00715885 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

