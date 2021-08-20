Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $237.25 Million

Brokerages expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will announce $237.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $248.77 million and the lowest is $225.73 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted sales of $76.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 208.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year sales of $675.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $633.75 million to $725.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%.

Shares of PEB stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $20.17. 946,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,102,000 after acquiring an additional 656,442 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 95,693.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 68,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 67,942 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,794,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,012,000 after buying an additional 821,565 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 729.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 84,927 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

