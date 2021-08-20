Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,194 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 11.5% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Griffin Securities boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $296.77 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $297.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.