Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading Up 6.7%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s stock price was up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.80 and last traded at $12.77. Approximately 71,341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,347,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BTU shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $80,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. State Street Corp grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 477.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after buying an additional 6,053,708 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,199,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after buying an additional 1,548,412 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $32,706,000 after buying an additional 1,179,220 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 623.7% in the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,096,708 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 945,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,971 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after buying an additional 899,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

