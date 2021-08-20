PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 493,164 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 4,460,917 shares.The stock last traded at $8.31 and had previously closed at $7.44.

PBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. Research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in PBF Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in PBF Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in PBF Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

