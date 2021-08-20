PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 493,164 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 4,460,917 shares.The stock last traded at $8.31 and had previously closed at $7.44.
PBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.
The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in PBF Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in PBF Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in PBF Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.
PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)
PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.
