PAYCENT Trading Up 13.1% This Week (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAYCENT has a market cap of $137,833.87 and approximately $157.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00057083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.12 or 0.00865177 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002217 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00047465 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

