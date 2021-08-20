PayBX Trading 22.2% Lower This Week (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One PayBX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. PayBX has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PayBX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00058426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $415.39 or 0.00852693 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00048790 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002184 BTC.

PayBX Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

PayBX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.