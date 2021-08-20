Patron (PAT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.38 Million

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, Patron has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Patron has a market cap of $2.38 million and $5,815.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00057547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.86 or 0.00870241 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00047604 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

