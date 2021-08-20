Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of GLDM opened at $17.72 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86.

