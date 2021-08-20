Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.1% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 26,559 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 133,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,218 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,332,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 460,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,385,000 after acquiring an additional 81,808 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $117.16 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.91 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.43.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

