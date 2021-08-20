Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 347 Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after buying an additional 76,913 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 13.5% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 4.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VTC opened at $92.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.23. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $88.26 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.