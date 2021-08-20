Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires New Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth about $309,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000.

PMAY opened at $29.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.52. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $30.33.

