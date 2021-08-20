Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.200-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:PH opened at $287.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.13. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $192.25 and a 1-year high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 16.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $334.64.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

