Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Upgraded at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has $18.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $1,474,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $14,420,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 428,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,244,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

