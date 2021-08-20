Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 194.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth $138,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 46.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 18.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PZZA stock opened at $127.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.92. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $130.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.00, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PZZA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

