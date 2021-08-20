Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Short Interest Update

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 330,500 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the July 15th total of 257,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE PAM opened at $15.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.57. Pampa Energía has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $17.95.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Pampa Energía had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAM. FMR LLC raised its position in Pampa Energía by 24.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Pampa Energía by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pampa Energía by 1,998.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 33,870 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pampa Energía by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

