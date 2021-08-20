Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the July 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 214,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

PTVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, CEO Michael Jack King bought 9,134 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,440. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 5.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,865,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,392,000 after acquiring an additional 313,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,437,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,804,000 after acquiring an additional 119,501 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 29.8% during the first quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,373,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 46.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,356,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,023 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,854,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,017,000 after acquiring an additional 48,120 shares during the period. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTVE opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.80. Pactiv Evergreen has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.