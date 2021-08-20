Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading 6.1% Higher

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s share price was up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.40 and last traded at $27.40. Approximately 41,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,453,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 26.17 and a quick ratio of 34.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -63.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 47,789 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 109,856.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 52,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.