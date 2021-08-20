P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Short Interest Update

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director W Scott Davis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.93 per share, for a total transaction of $125,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,103.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 392.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.20. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

