Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

OXINF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS OXINF remained flat at $$34.75 during trading hours on Thursday. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.26.

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

