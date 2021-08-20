Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ovintiv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ovintiv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. upgraded Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.43.

NYSE:OVV opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $33.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.57%.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,612,000 after buying an additional 1,694,168 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP raised its stake in Ovintiv by 917.4% during the first quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,526,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after buying an additional 1,376,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at $34,138,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

