Over the Wire Holdings Limited (ASX:OTW) Announces $0.02 Final Dividend

Over the Wire Holdings Limited (ASX:OTW) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Over the Wire Company Profile

Over the Wire Holdings Limited provides data network and Internet, voice, cloud and managed, and data center co-location services in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers Internet connectivity services to enable Internet services, video conferencing, Software as a Service applications, and online collaboration for various businesses.

