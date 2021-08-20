Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Now Covered by Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 78.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

OM opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 8.53. Outset Medical has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of -7.05.

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 10,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.66 per share, with a total value of $366,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,338.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $167,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,893.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,172 shares of company stock worth $3,470,098 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,897,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,723,000 after acquiring an additional 476,343 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,597,000 after buying an additional 41,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 314.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,487,000 after buying an additional 2,906,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,141,000 after buying an additional 2,406,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 479.8% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,861,000 after buying an additional 2,493,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

