Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.19). Otonomy reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Otonomy.
Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 67.24%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Otonomy by 25.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Otonomy by 88.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ OTIC traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.25. 16,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,750. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $70.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.
