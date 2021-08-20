Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.19). Otonomy reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Otonomy.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 67.24%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTIC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Otonomy by 25.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Otonomy by 88.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.25. 16,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,750. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $70.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otonomy (OTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.