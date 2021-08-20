OSRAM Licht (ETR:OSR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

OSRAM Licht AG (ETR:OSR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €53.10 ($62.47). OSRAM Licht shares last traded at €53.10 ($62.47), with a volume of 0 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and a PE ratio of -10.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of €53.05.

About OSRAM Licht (ETR:OSR)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for OSRAM Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSRAM Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.