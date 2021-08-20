Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.740-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$474 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $459.55 million.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.12 million, a P/E ratio of -94.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.77.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orthofix Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 129,400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

