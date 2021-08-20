Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.21. Ormat Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE:ORA traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.41. 6,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,279. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,623,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,236,000 after buying an additional 1,555,133 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,197,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after acquiring an additional 172,192 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 12.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,123,000 after purchasing an additional 163,116 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 12.6% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,299,271 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,079,000 after purchasing an additional 145,710 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,324,000 after purchasing an additional 22,209 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

