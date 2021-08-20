Orion Protocol Trading 9.2% Higher This Week (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $9.60 or 0.00019769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $287.79 million and $23.92 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00058553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $411.92 or 0.00848449 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00049076 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002139 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

ORN is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,985,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

