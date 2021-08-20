Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Up 0.1% This Week

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $9.00 million and approximately $518,152.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00056764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.32 or 0.00142290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00148529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,703.84 or 0.99977507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.66 or 0.00923038 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.72 or 0.06675005 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

