Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 60.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,489 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter worth about $15,809,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 263.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 59,351 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 23.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 143,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

ORC stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.99 million, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.17. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $6.22.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.92%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

