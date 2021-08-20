Orange (EPA:ORA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €9.73 ($11.45). Orange shares last traded at €9.70 ($11.41), with a volume of 5,462,611 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on Orange in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €12.62 ($14.85).

The business has a 50-day moving average of €9.65.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

