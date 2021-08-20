Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Shares Gap Up to $15.66

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.66, but opened at $16.66. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 4,694 shares traded.

ORMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Aegis upped their price objective on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $463.97 million, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.92.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.91% and a negative net margin of 680.53%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oramed Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $4,424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 648,573 shares in the company, valued at $13,042,803.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORMP. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

