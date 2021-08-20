Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.85

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.85 and last traded at $22.83, with a volume of 7564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

Several research firms have issued reports on OPCH. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the second quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the second quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 110.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

