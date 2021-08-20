Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 250 Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVMI. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $94.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.00. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $104.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.38 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

NVMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nova Measuring Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

