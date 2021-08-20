Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,775 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 90.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,814 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.2% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.5% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 138,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nepsis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.9% in the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 22,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.