Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $16,279,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 85,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 26,914 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $51.26 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.94.

