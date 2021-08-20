Optimum Investment Advisors Has $608,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,011,000 after buying an additional 441,802 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,793,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,575 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,786,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,609,000 after purchasing an additional 76,779 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,431,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,429,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,701,000 after purchasing an additional 44,791 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $22.42.

