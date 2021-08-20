Optimum Investment Advisors Has $467,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

VOO opened at $404.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $399.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $295.04 and a 52-week high of $411.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

