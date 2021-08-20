Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $332.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $371.98. The firm has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a PE ratio of 114.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.20 and a twelve month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total transaction of $4,904,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,250,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501 in the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZM has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.18.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

