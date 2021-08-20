Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 209.3% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.