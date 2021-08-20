Oppenheimer Weighs in on ESSA Pharma Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ESSA Pharma in a research note issued on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the company will earn ($1.01) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.29). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05.

EPIX stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. ESSA Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 114.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 390.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

