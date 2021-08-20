Oppenheimer Weighs in on ESSA Pharma Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ESSA Pharma in a research note issued on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the company will earn ($1.01) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.29). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 114.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 390.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.
ESSA Pharma Company Profile
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
