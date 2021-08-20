Oppenheimer Upgrades The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) to Outperform

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.00% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WEN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

The Wendy’s stock opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.25. The Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. Research analysts expect that The Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,018.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271 over the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 184.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

