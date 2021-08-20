OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Position Raised by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 129.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter worth $48,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 333.3% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,602.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 700,000 shares of company stock worth $2,549,000. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.45 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.74.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.57 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. On average, analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

