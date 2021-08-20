OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Position Raised by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 333.3% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at $17,328,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 384.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 61,920 shares in the last quarter. 26.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,602.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 700,000 shares of company stock worth $2,549,000. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $3.45 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $6.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.74.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

