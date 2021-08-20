OpenOcean (OOE) Reaches Market Cap of $61.31 Million

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $61.31 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001605 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded up 50.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00058266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.07 or 0.00140790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.65 or 0.00148194 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,408.22 or 1.00116437 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $444.36 or 0.00919002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.20 or 0.06759196 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,989,285 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

