OpenDAO Price Down 17.7% Over Last Week (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One OpenDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00057881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.26 or 0.00845980 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00048918 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002142 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

