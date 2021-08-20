Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Open Lending posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The business had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LPRO shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 13.7% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 60,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP raised its holdings in Open Lending by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $8,837,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPRO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,912. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.95 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

