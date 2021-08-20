Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) had its target price dropped by analysts at Benchmark from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ontrak has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OTRK opened at $11.68 on Friday. Ontrak has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.20.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ontrak will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Ontrak news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 22,294 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $871,472.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 99,693 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $2,703,674.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 382,987 shares of company stock valued at $11,567,157. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,036,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 131,294 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ontrak by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,181,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Ontrak during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,659,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Ontrak by 279.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 275,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 203,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

