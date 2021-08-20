Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Lowered to Underperform at Cowen

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OTRK. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of Ontrak stock traded down $9.37 on Thursday, reaching $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,475,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,345. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ontrak has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $217.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.20.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ontrak will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $334,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $319,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 393,987 shares of company stock worth $11,919,047. Insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,036,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 131,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,181,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,659,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 279.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 275,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 203,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

